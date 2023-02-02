HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Carrying Sivaprasad’s legacy forward by donning the grease paint

Narasimha Prasad, the younger son-in-law of the former MP and also TDP’s cultural wing’s State president, is making and releasing short videos under the title ‘One minute – one message’ to take the party’s stance across social media viewers

February 02, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP State cultural wing president Panthagani Narasimha Prasad explaining the theme behind the upcoming short video made for the party.

Walking in the footsteps of the former Member of Parliament, N. Sivaprasad, known for donning different guises at Parliament during the Samaikhyandhra agitation, his younger son-in-law Panthagani Narasimha Prasad is also smearing the grease paint in support of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

As the State president of the party’s cultural wing, Mr. Narasimha Prasad is currently making short videos under the title, ‘One minute – One message’, to get the party’s stand across to the social media viewers. He has so far released seven videos under the title.

He has fast-paced his efforts in view of the Yuva Galam walkathon embarked upon by party general secretary N. Lokesh, as the videos are meant to be shared in the run-up to the elections.

Mr. Narasimha Prasad needs no introduction to the netizens as his Facebook page has over 40,000 dedicated followers and his YouTube channel, Make My Film, 33,500 followers.

After unsuccessfully contesting for the Railway Kodur Assembly elections in 2019, he turned to skits and roleplays to sensitise the people.

He has played the role of a farmer, scrap dealer, visually challenged person, senior citizen, and even donned the roles of Lord Venkateswara, Muhammad bin Tughlaq and Narakasura to highlight the government’s failures.

“Drawing inspiration from my father-in-law, I started creating and developing the concept for the short films,” Mr. Narasimha Prasad told The Hindu.

He even pens the lyrics and sings the foot-tapping numbers.

It was he who had handled the script and make-up for Sivaprasad during his Samaikhyandhra agitation when he donned the roles of Sri Krishna Devaraya, an old woman, and a grave keeper.

When Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made an aerial survey of the flood-hit Rayalaseema in 2021, Mr. Narasimha Prasad made a soul-stirring song reflecting the farmers’ ire.

This video, which was watched by party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, catapulted him to the top of the party’s cultural wing.

He has so far created 10 short films, 25 musical videos and 20 skits.

In spite of his busy schedule on the party front, Mr. Narasimha Prasad has played a cameo of an egoistic villager in an upcoming film, ‘Sagileti Katha’, which is ready for release.

