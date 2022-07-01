Andhra Pradesh: Careers in humanities, law offering exciting opportunities, say speakers

The Hindu FIC, in association with VIT-AP , holds seminar in Nambur for VVIT-VIVA students

Students can pursue exciting career opportunities in many fields other than engineering and medicine, provided they work hard, VVIT-VIVA chairman Vasireddy Vidya Sagar told students at a seminar on ‘Careers in Law and Management’ organised by The Hindu Future India Club and VIT-AP University on Friday.

Mr. Vidya Sagar said students must follow their passion and think clearly while making a career choice. The seminar was attended by students of Classes IX, X, XI and XII of VIVA school.

Samuel Johnson, professor of management at Vellore Institute of Technology’s Amaravati campus and lead in teacher trainer programmes, said students can choose to pursue a rewarding career in Arts, Humanities, Sciences and Law. VIT offers graduate programmes in BBA (General Business), Business Analytics and Fintech, he said.

“You cannot have success just by dreaming. You have to work hard to reach the top. One has to follow their passion but one also has to think well before making a choice,” said Mr. Samuel.

Sneha Goud, a professor in law at VIT-AP University, said that law offers tremendous careers as every institution needs legal advisers. Students of law should stay abreast of latest happenings, and have a sound knowledge of the Constitution and their company’s laws, she said, adding that VIT offers courses in BA, LL.B (Honours) and BBA (LLB) Honours.

Anindita, a professor in Humanities, said that students can enjoy a good career in humanities. Students of English Language and Literature can pursue careers in teaching, writing and communications. Students have a choice of doing their BA and MA in Public Services which comes with coaching for UPSC examinations, she said.

Yada Nanda Kumar from the Mathematics Department spoke on careers in data science. Students who gave their feedback said that the session helped them know about opportunities in various avenues.