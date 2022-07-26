Andhra Pradesh: Car washed away in stream, villagers rescue three passengers

A car was washed away in Toorpu Vaagu, which was in spate following heavy rains that have been lashing the Agency villages.

The incident occurred at Kannapuram village, near Koyyalagudem mandal in Eluru district, on Tuesday when the car tried to cross the low-level bridge across Toorpu Vaagu. The vehicle was swept away within no time in the overflowing stream.

Villagers, who saw the car being carried away by the swirling waters, saved three passengers travelling in the vechicle. The vehicle was proceeding from Kannapuram to Koyyalagudem when the incident occurred.