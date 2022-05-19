Andhra Pradesh: Cane farmers in Parvatipuram to get their dues soon

₹9 cr. will be disbursed in the first phase, says Collector

Under constant pressure from farmers and representatives of political parties, Parvatipuram-Manyam district administration took steps to clear the dues to the farmers who supplied sugarcane to NCS Sugars of Latchayyapeta of Sitanagaram mandal in the district.

As the factory management was unable to clear dues owing to financial troubles, the government auctioned a portion of the lands of the factory to make payments to the farmers. Although the successful bidders had deposited the amount, the government authorities could not process those cheques due to technical problems which led to widespread agitations.

Jana Sena Party leaders Babu Paluru, V. Dalinaidu and others made representations to Collector Nishant Kumar for immediate payment of dues.

According to Mr. Nishant Kumar, the government would disburse ₹9 crore out of the total ₹16 crore in the first phase. The remaining amount would be credited into the accounts of the farmers very soon. He said that the entire payment process would be completed within a couple of weeks as all technical hurdles were cleared by the authorities concerned.

He said that the entire data of the farmers was with the government and the amount would be credited to their accounts in a transparent manner.