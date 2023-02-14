ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Cancer screening camp to be organised in Vizianagaram Government General Hospital on February 27

February 14, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors taking out a cancer awareness rally in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vizinaagaram District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari and Government Medical College Principal K. Padmaleela on Tuesday said that the district administration would organise a mega cancer screening camp in Vizianagaram Government General Hospital to help women and others undergo medical tests free of cost. Along with the hospital Superintendent G. Appala Naidu, both of them participated in a cancer awareness rally organised in Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramana Kumari said that the screening camp was a boon for many women as many of them had become victims of breast, cervical and oral cancers.

Dr. Padmaleela said that the wide publicity about the camp was given in all mandals with the support of volunteers. Dr. Appala Naidu said that changes in the lifestyle and food habits were causing cancers at an early age.

