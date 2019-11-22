Andhra Pradesh cancels bar licences, brings in new policy

The Andhra Pradesh State government on Friday issued orders cancelling licences for all bars in the State, and brought out a new licensing policy paving the way for implementation of liquor prohibition in a phased manner.

Following representations from women organisations and the public, the decision had been taken in order to reduce road accidents and other crime committed under the influence of alcohol.

The new policy envisaged a reduction in the number of bars in each Urban Local Body (ULB) i.e., municipal corporation, municipality and Nagar Panchayat, by 40%. In case there is only one existing bar in the ULB, the number will be retained.

The number of bars in respect of hotels that are 3-star and above, and micro breweries in the ULBs will be excluded from the existing number of bars, and only the remaining number will be cut by 40%. The new licence period will be for two years, from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021.

According to the government order, Article 47 of the Constitution of India enjoins that the State shall endeavour to bring about prohibition of consumption of liquor, except for medicinal purposes, of intoxicating drinks and of drugs which are injurious to health.

Retail shops reduced

Towards achieving total prohibition, the number of retail shops had been reduced from 4,380 to 3,500, and the A.P. State Beverages Corporation Ltd had been granted exclusive privilege to run the retail liquor outlets from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Further, it had been decided to reduce the number of bars, increase the licence fee and reduce the business hours to curtail the availability of alcoholic beverages to the general public, the GO said.

All the existing bar licences in Form-2B granted under the A.P. Excise (Grant of licence of selling by Bar and Conditions of Licence) Rules, 2017 made under the A.P. Excise Act, 1968 shall be withdrawn by the licence granting authorities in accordance with the Sec.32(1) of the A.P. Excise Act, 1968.

Refund

A part of the licence fee and of non-refundable registration charges proportionate to unexpired portion of the term of licence would be refunded after deduction of amount, if any, due from licensee to the government under Sec.32(2) of A.P. Excise Act, 1968, the order said.