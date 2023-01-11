HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Call to establish KRMB headquarters in Kurnool

Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum says the decision is against the aspirations of the people of Rayalaseema

January 11, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum has appealed to the Andhra Pradesh government to establish the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) headquarters in Kurnool and not in Visakhapatnam, as decided.

After announcing Kurnool as the judicial capital, the government strove hard to shift the various courts and arbitration facilities to the district, but the decision to keep KRMB at Visakhapatnam defies logic, observed forum’s convener M. Purushotham Reddy.

Crucial meeting on January 11

The appeal made in the form of a representation to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, with a copy marked to the opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu, comes in the wake of the crucial meeting scheduled on Wednesday to decide where to establish the board.

Mr. Purushotham Reddy said the decision was not only against the aspirations of the people of Rayalaseema, but also ran contrary to the government’s avowed policy of decentralisation of administration.

