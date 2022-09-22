Andhra Pradesh: Call to blend oriental studies with modern science and pursue advanced research

Two-day conference on ‘Science, Technology and Applications of Rare Earths’ (STAR 2022) begins in Tirupati

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy being felicitated by SVU Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy and REAI (Mumbai) secretary M.L.P. Reddy at a conference in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has appealed to the scientists to pursue advanced research by blending the modern science with the values enshrined in the oriental studies.

He was speaking at a conference on ‘Science, Technology and Applications of Rare Earths’ (STAR 2022) organised by the physics and chemistry departments of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), in association with Rare Earths Association of India (REAI), Mumbai.

Mr. Dharma Reddy cautioned the science students not to believe in hearsay without proof. Stressing that every facet of the modern science had its presence in the ancient texts including Vedic scriptures, Mr. Dharma Reddy recalled that the knowledge of higher order in the oriental education offered proof that was more concrete than in the western science.

“Of the 1,100 ‘shakas’ (branches) of Vedas, we have just twelve left today. The rest have vanished over a period of time. Had we been in possession of all the branches, we would have understood the entire universe,” he said.

As the officiating Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, which has been pursuing advanced research on Vedic science, Mr. Reddy invited the SVU’s physics and chemistry departments to sign a pact to set in motion the process of having formal interaction between the academia.

SVU Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy, who released a souvenir, spoke on the recent advances related to rare earth material in medical sciences, bioanalysis, lasers, catalysts and as nanomaterials.

REAI secretary M.L.P. Reddy said the conference comprised of plenary and invited lectures focusing on fundamental as well as multidisciplinary applied aspects of rare earth elements.

ARCI Regional Director (IIT Madras Research Park) R. Gopalan said the two-day conference would discuss rare earth purification, hydrometallurgy, organic reagents for solvent extraction among other topics.