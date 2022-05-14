Andhra Pradesh: Call for collective effort to find solution to kidney diseases in Krishna district

Cases being reported in large numbers from tribal villages of three mandals

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has called for a collective effort in addressing the chronic kidney diseases being reported in large numbers in tribal villages of three mandals of the district.

In a video conference on Saturday with officials of the Health Department, Rural Water Supply, nephrologists representing private hospitals, and representatives of NGOs, Mr. Rao said that several people in Cheemalapadu, Repudi, Khambampadu, Lakshmipuram and other villages in Tiruvuru Assembly constituency and Gampalagudem and Vissannapeta mandals were suffering from the disease.

Recently, 871 people were tested for kidney diseases, and 104 of them had above normal creatinine levels, he said. Of the 104 persons, 15 persons were undergoing dialysis, while others were under medication, Mr. Rao said. He added that before more people fell victims, thorough research should be conducted to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Noted nephrologist N. Ammana said that several reports suggested that an excessive quantity of fluoride, silicon, calcium, magnesium and uranium was present in the groundwater in the said villages. He said there was a need to test all sources of drinking water in the areas.

Dr. Sarath suggested running awareness campaigns in the tribal villages to keep people away from consuming tobacco and other harmful products.

Dr. Kavitha said most of the affected persons were aged between 30 and 40, and it was found that most of them had been taking painkillers with calcium content as a temporary relief frequently for regular health issues such as back pain and body pains.

Rural Water Supply Superintending Engineer Satyanarayana said the proposal to supply Krishna water for drinking purposes to A. Konduru from Mylavaram was sent to the government. Currently, Krishna water was supplied till Mylavaram and all actions to extend the pipelines till A.Konduru were being taken.

Mr. Rao asked all the stakeholders to put their effort in addressing the issue and assured support from the government.

District Medical and Health Officer M. Suhasini, Vijayawada GGH superintendent Sowbhagyalakshmi and others were present.