Andhra Pradesh Cabinet to meet on July 15, likely to discuss White Papers on YSRCP government ‘corruption’

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to chair the meeting scheduled at 11 a.m. at the Secretariat; A.P. Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Bill, 2024 and free sand policy likely to examined

Updated - July 15, 2024 10:37 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 10:36 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at the Secretariat.

The cabinet is likely to discuss the White Papers being released by the Chief Minister that expose the alleged corruption of the previous YSRCP government in various sectors including natural resources, land, sand, mining, forest resources, electricity, finances and projects like Polavaram, Amaravati capital city and others.

The Cabinet is also to discuss the proposed new legislation of the A.P. Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Bill, 2024, to protect public and private lands in the State. The Cabinet, at its previous meeting, has ratified a proposal to repeal the A.P. Land Titling Act brought out by YSRCP government.

Secretariat sources say that the Cabinet will also discuss and ratify the free sand policy, which is now being implemented across the State and also finalise the subjects to be discussed in the ensuing Assembly budget session which is likely to commence on July 22 and expected to continue for a week.

