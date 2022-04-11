Andhra Pradesh cabinet reshuffle | 25 Ministers sworn in

S.Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao greeting new minister Botcha Satyanarayana in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Twenty five Ministers, who constitute the revamped Cabinet of Andhra Pradesh, were sworn in by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Secretariat on Monday. Of them, 11 are from the previous Cabinet, retained on the basis of seniority and other considerations.

They are Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Pinipe Viswarup, Ch. Venugopala Krishna, Gummanuru Jayaram, Seediri Appalaraju, Thaneti Vanitha, Amjazth Basha, K. Narayana Swamy and Audimulapu Suresh.

The newly inducted Ministers are Dharmana Prasada Rao, P. Rajanna Dora, Gudivada Amarnath, B. Mutyala Naidu, Dadisetti Raja, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Kottu Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Ambati Rambabu, Meruga Nagarjuna, Vidadala Rajini, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, R.K. Roja and Usha Sricharan.

The portfolios have not yet been allotted.

Earlier, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the Governor and welcomed him on to the dais.

Legislative Council chairman K. Moshenu Raju and Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam and Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma were among those dignitaries present.