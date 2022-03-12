Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet rejig is prerogative of CM, says Balineni

‘All Ministers must abide by the decision’

‘All Ministers must abide by the decision’

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday said that it was the prerogative of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to decide on reshuffle of the Cabinet.

Addressing the media after taking part in the 12 th foundation day celebrations of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), he said all Ministers must abide by the decision taken in this regard by the Chief Minister who had indicated that he would go for a Cabinet reshuffle. “I am happy to be a Cabinet Minister in the regimes of late Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in undivided Andhra Pradesh and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy now,” he said.

New districts

Referring to reorganisation of districts, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy made it clear that by and large Lok Sabha constituency jurisdiction would be the basis for carving out new districts. ‘‘If backwardness is also taken into consideration, Markapur will be the first new district to be carved out in the State,” he said, while referring to the protests seeking formation of a new district comprising five Assembly segments in western Prakasam district.

“Welfare and development have been accorded a top priority in the State Budget, which would benefit the low and middle-class,” he said.

Recalling that Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought the YSRCP to power after several hardships, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy said the party had fulfilled all the major promises made to the people including the ‘Navaratnalu‘ welfare schemes.