Andhra Pradesh Cabinet pays rich tributes to Ratan Tata, extols his services to nation

Published - October 10, 2024 07:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Discussion on agenda postponed as Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Lokesh leave for Mumbai to pay their last respects to the iconic industrialist

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paying tributes to Ratan Tata, at the Secretariat on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet that met at the Secretariat on October 10 (Thursday) paid rich tributes to Ratan Tata, the iconic former Chairman of the Tata Group, who passed away in Mumbai on October 9.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who chaired the meeting, recalled the yeoman services rendered to the nation by the legendary business tycoon.

He said Mr. Tata had created a great brand for the company with value-based businesses. He had not only created wealth but also ensured that it reached the needy, Mr. Naidu said.

The passing away of Mr. Tata created a vacuum not only in the business world but in the whole country as well, Mr. Naidu observed.

The Cabinet members observed silence in memory of the legend, and it was followed by garlanding of a portrait of Mr. Tata.

The Cabinet did not take up discussion on any item on the agenda as the Chief Minister, along with IT Minister Nara Lokesh, left for Mumbai to pay their last respects to the departed stalwart.

