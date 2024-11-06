Andhra Pradesh Cabinet nod for drone, data centre and semiconductor policies

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, approved three major policies—A.P. Drone Policy 4.0, A.P. Data Centre Policy 4.0 and A.P. Semiconductors and Display Fab Policy 4.0—at the Secretariat on Wednesday, November 6.

Kurnool, a drone hub

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said that the drone policy is being introduced with the aim of making Kurnool district a drone hub. Through the implementation of this policy, the State government is expecting ₹1,000 crore in investments and 15,000 direct and 25,000 indirect employment for the youth apart from a revenue generation of nearly ₹3,000 crore in the State, said the Minister.

Mr. Parthasarathy said that the government was planning to set up 20 drone pilot institutions and 50 new skill development centres across the State as per the drone policy and expressed hope that global drone manufacturing companies would invest in the State.

200 MW data centres

The Cabinet also approved Data Centre Policy 4.0 (2024-29), which allows the establishment of about 200-megawatt data centres in the State. The Minister informed that such data centres were being developed in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai and that global companies would invest similarly in Andhra Pradesh.

He said that in the last five years, the previous YSRCP government did not focus on the industrial sector, and as a result, the State could not see any development.

Incentives for semiconductor industry

Regarding the A.P. Semiconductors and Display Fab Policy 4.0 (2024-29), the Minister said that in addition to the 50% subsidy that the Central government has been giving to set up a semiconductor company in the State, the Andhra Pradesh Government has also been giving 30% subsidy, incentives, land, and income tax benefits. He said that this policy would attract international investments. He added that semiconductors are a main component in every electronic gadget.

Land Grabbing Act

Stating that the last five years witnessed increased land grabbings in the State, the Minister informed that the Cabinet approved the draft A.P. Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Bill. As per the new Bill, the punishment for the offence would be 10-14 years imprisonment and huge penalties. The land value and loss to the land owner would be collected as a penalty.

Mr. Parthasarathy said that the Cabinet approved lands for 311 companies, which were proposed by the APIIC.

The Cabinet also increased the superannuation age of judicial officers to 61 from 60, effective November 1, 2024.

The Cabinet also accepted the A.P. GST Amendment Bill and Ordinances related to the A.P. Excise Act, which will be presented in the ensuing Assembly session.

The Kuppam Area Development Authority was reconstituted to develop the area. The Cabinet also accepted another proposal to establish the Pithapuram Urban Development Authority.

A proposal from the Social Welfare Department to directly deposit the Post Metric Scholarship (Tuition fee) of the students in the bank accounts of the college concerned.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to upgrade the 30-bed hospital in Pithapuram to a 100-bed hospital, allocated funds, and sanctioned additional vacancies.