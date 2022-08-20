Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet Minister tries his hand at weaving a sari in Konaseema

He was allowed by a weaver to operate his handloom for a moment

T. Appala Naidu ARYAVATAM (KONASEEMA)
August 20, 2022 04:15 IST

Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna tries his hand at weaving a sari at Aryavatam village in Konaseema district on Friday.

Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Friday tried his hand at operating a handloom during his interaction with handloom weavers at Aryavatam village in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The weavers of Aryavatam on Friday shared their everyday challenges and spoke about the benefits being received from the State government during the YSR Congress Party’s ‘Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP’ programme.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna visited the weavers’ village to inquire about the delivery of various welfare schemes including Jagananna Cheyutha which offers annual financial aid to handloom weavers. 

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna was allowed by a weaver to operate his loom that was ready to weave a sari. The Minister then went and sat in the pit from where he operated the loom for a few minutes. Later, he shared his childhood memories of weaving on handlooms. He said his village in Konaseema region, where he was born and brought up, had several handloom weavers.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that the State government’s financial aid came to the rescue of the handloom weavers during the COVID-19 lockdown.

