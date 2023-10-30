ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting to be held on November 3

October 30, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Cabinet may discuss Guaranteed Pension Scheme among other proposals, say sources

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on November 3.

The Cabinet Ministers are scheduled to meet at around 11 a.m. in the first block of the Secretariat. All the departments have submitted their proposals for consideration in the meeting.  

Sources in the Secretariat said that the Cabinet would discuss the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) introduced by the State government to replace the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for its employees. Even as the government has implemented the GPS through an Ordinance recently, some employees have been insisting that the government must implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which existed before 2004. 

The government regularized the contract employees working in various departments before 2014. It brought in another Ordinance recently to regularise the contract employees. 

Sources in the Secretariat said that some land allocation proposals related to industrial activities would be placed before the Cabinet for approval.

As the general elections are due in the State in the next five months, the Cabinet meeting assumes much significance.

