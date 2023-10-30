HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting to be held on November 3

The Cabinet may discuss Guaranteed Pension Scheme among other proposals, say sources

October 30, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on November 3.

The Cabinet Ministers are scheduled to meet at around 11 a.m. in the first block of the Secretariat. All the departments have submitted their proposals for consideration in the meeting.  

Sources in the Secretariat said that the Cabinet would discuss the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) introduced by the State government to replace the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for its employees. Even as the government has implemented the GPS through an Ordinance recently, some employees have been insisting that the government must implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which existed before 2004. 

The government regularized the contract employees working in various departments before 2014. It brought in another Ordinance recently to regularise the contract employees. 

Sources in the Secretariat said that some land allocation proposals related to industrial activities would be placed before the Cabinet for approval.

As the general elections are due in the State in the next five months, the Cabinet meeting assumes much significance.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / government

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.