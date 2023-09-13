HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting scheduled on September 20

Chief Secretary K. S. Jawahar Reddy also instructed the officials to send an action taken report on the Cabinet resolutions approved earlier for submitting a status report to the Cabinet.

September 13, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary K. S. Jawahar Reddy. File

Chief Secretary K. S. Jawahar Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting is scheduled on September 20 (Wednesday) at 3 p.m. at the Secretariat in Velagapudi in Guntur district. Issuing a most immediate Cabinet meeting note on September 12 (Tuesday), Chief Secretary K. S. Jawahar Reddy instructed all the Departments to send their proposals to the General Administration (Cabinet 1) Department by September 19.

The Chief Secretary further instructed the officials to furnish the soft copy of the Cabinet Memorandum in word- and PDF formats and also soft copies of Power Point Presentations (PPTs) on the proposal. He also instructed the officials to send an action taken report on the Cabinet resolutions approved earlier for submitting a status report to the Cabinet.

