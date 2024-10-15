Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting on October 16 to discuss Industrial, MSME and Food Processing policies

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Policy, MSME policy and Food Processing policy are some of the subjects along with others to be discussed in the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Wednesday (October 16). The sources in the Secretariat have informed that the Industrial policy and other policies would be finalised in the Cabinet.

The State government has been bringing these industrial polices with an aim to generate more than 20 lakh jobs in the private sector by attracting huge investments. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s government has recognised the importance of the small and medium scale industries, which has the highest potential in generating employment. The previous Cabinet has approved a proposal to provide collateral-free loans to the MSME sector industries, and allocated ₹5,000 crore for the purpose.

The government was supposed to conduct the Cabinet meeting in the last week itself, but postponed as Ratan Tata passed away on the same day. Certain land allocation proposals are also likely to be discussed in the Cabinet meeting, according to sources.