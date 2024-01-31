Andhra Pradesh Cabinet gives its nod to release DSC notification

January 31, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on January 31 took a few key decisions ahead of the general elections, and notable among them were to issue a District Selection Committee (DSC) notification to recruit 6,100 teachers in government schools, fill 689 vacancies in the Forest Department, appoint secretaries in all the 13,171 village panchayats having more than 500 population, and implement the welfare calendar for the month of February.

Welfare calendar

Addressing the media after the meeting, Minister of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna said that the Cabinet also decided to release ₹5,060.04 crore towards the fourth tranche of financial aid to the beneficiaries under YSR Cheyuta scheme. In all, 26,98,931 women in the 45-60 age group and hailing from the SC, ST, BC and minority communities would stand to gain under it. It was also decided to give bank guarantee to the A.P. Discoms to enable them to mobilise ₹1,500 crore loan for extending the distribution network in the State.

The Cabinet further decided to create the post of Registrar in RGUKT by amending the relevant law, he said.

IB syllabus

Another major decision was to partner with Geneva-based International Baccalaureate (IB) to impart training to the teachers of government schools and staff of the Education Department in handling the IB syllabus that would be introduced from the 2025-26 academic year, the Minsiter said.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to rise the retirement age of non-teaching staff in the universities and higher educational institutions to 62, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said.

The Cabinet further ratified the clearance given to the ₹22,302-crore investment proposals in green energy projects by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

The Minister further said that the Cabinet approved the proposal to allot 1,272.7 acres of land to Greenko Pvt. Ltd in Nandyal district for establishing solar power units and 42 acres for establishing IIT City in Tirupati district.

VAT on natural gas reduced

The Cabinet also decided to reduce VAT on natural gas from 24.5% to 5% and amend rules of the Advocates Welfare Fund, 1987, besides accepting the 4th State Finance Commission Report and the Government Life Insurance Fund 2024 proposals, he said.

Mr. Gopala Krishna said it was decided to exempt 5,376 families displaced due to the Pulichintala project from paying registration and user charges of ₹60 crore on allotment of house sites under the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

New institute

The Cabinet also decided to establish A.P. Legislature Institute of Legislative Study and Training to impart training to the newly elected legislature members, besides approving the proposal to fill 27 vacancies in the Legislature Secretariat.

The Cabinet also approved the allotment of 500 square yards and 1,000 square yards of house sites to chess player Alana Meenakshi Kolagatla and tennis player Saketh Myneni respectively, the Minister said.

