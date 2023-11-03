Andhra Pradesh Cabinet clears new land allotment policy for industries

November 03, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet has given its nod for the new land allotment policy for industries.

As part of the new policy, the Cabinet, at the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat at Velagapudi, near here, on November 3, decided to implement the sale deed system and do away with the lease system in vogue currently. The allotment, however, would come with a rider that the extent of land should be used only for setting up industries.

The decision was taken to facilitate entrepreneurs to avail themselves of loans from the financial institutions.

The Cabinet also ratified the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board’s (SIPB) approval of investments worth ₹19,037 crore, which would provide employment opportunities to 69,565 people.

Hydrogen Green Hub

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) allotted 1,200 acres to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) project at Pudimadaka in Anakapalle district. The Cabinet approved the setting up of the Hydrogen Green Hub there. The NTPC would invest ₹95,000 crore on the project.

The Cabinet cleared the APIIC proposal, which says that more investments would flow into the State with the setting up of the Green Hydrogen Hub.

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal to allot 5,400 acres of land to Ecoren Energy India Ltd. to establish 902-MW solar energy plants in Nandyal and Kadapa districts. The Cabinet also gave its nod to the proposal for establishing 800-MW wind energy plant.

Land for NLU

It also approved another 100 acres of land to establish National Law University in Kurnool district. The Cabinet agreed to provide concessions in payment of electricity duty by the ferroalloys industry, which employs nearly 50,000 people. This decision would impose a financial burden of ₹766 crore on the State exchequer.

The Cabinet also approved the allotment of land for construction of government offices in several districts and allotment of industrial lands below 50 acres made by the APIIC, and make an additional allotment of 2 acres of land to MRK Group to establish hotels in Tirupati district.

