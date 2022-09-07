Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet clears investment proposals worth ₹1.25 lakh crore

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday cleared investment proposals worth ₹1.25 lakh crore with a potential to create 60,000 jobs.

The proposed investments would be in the fields of industrial, power and tourism sectors.

The key decisions aimed at providing incentives to major industrial groups were taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat at Velagapudi.

The Cabinet ratified the proposal to give exemption to the Kia Group, while ratifying the decision to provide 30.32 acres land near Tirupati for constructing a five-star hotel and a convention centre.

The Cabinet also approved the amendment to the State GST Act.

The Cabinet approved land allocation to various departments and, as per the suggestions of the Land Management Authority, for industrial parks.

It also gave its nod for providing 134 acres in Kadapa to the YSR Architecture and Fine Arts College.

It also gave its green signal to provision of 1,454.06 acres in Prakasam district for a solar power plant and for setting up a new revenue division with Chintoor as headquarters.

While continuing its resolve to empower women from backward communities, the government decided to transfer ₹4,700 crore to the accounts of 25 lakh beneficiaries as part of the YSR Cheyutha on September 22.

The Cabinet took a decision to provide financial assistance, via Direct Benefit Transfer, of ₹18,750 each to the SC, ST, BC, and minorities women in the age group of 45 to 60 annually.

The other key decisions included ratification of the declaration of probation of the employees of village and ward secretariats and sanctioning of ₹20 lakh to each secretariat for ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme.

Administrative sanction to one lakh houses under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), including 3,750 houses in Anakapalli, also got the Cabinet nod. Under Navaratnalu, 21.30 lakh houses were sanctioned across the State.

A draft Bill to amend various Acts with regard to universities, including RJUKT, also received the Cabinet nod along with a degree college at Nandyal with 24 teaching staff and six non-teaching staff under outsourcing.

In Kurupam Tribal Engineering College, 80 regular teaching and six regular non- teaching staff and another 48 non-teaching staff under outsourcing would be appointed.

At Dornala in Prakasam district, 25 teaching staff on regular basis and six non-teaching staff under outsourcing would be appointed in the new college.

The Cabinet ratified the decision taken to merge the municipal schools and the staff under the Education Department.

It also ratified the decision to provide 4% reservation to differently-abled persons in all departments. The Cabinet decided to provide 85 additional posts in GAD. The staffing pattern in A.P. Vaidya Vidhana Parishad would also be changed.

The Cabinet also resolved to strengthen the State Architect Wing in the Highways and Buildings Department and sanctioned eight posts.

The government agreed to give ₹1,600-crore bank guarantee for providing basic amenities for the Amaravati Phase I project. The Cabinet also gave the nod for amending the APCRDA Act, 2014, and the APMR and UDA Act, 2016, for the works undertaken by the State and Central governments.

The R&R package to the Paidipalem project would be given on the lines of the Gandikota DPs. To increase the scope of the Bhavanapadu Port, the Indian Ports Act-1908 would be amended.

The State agreed to provide guarantee for ₹1,000 crore loan from SIDBI for secondary food processing units.

The Cabinet discussed the distribution of tabs with preloaded content to Class VIII students and also decided to provide tabs to 50,000 teachers, and the total cost worked out to be ₹650 crore.