Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves welfare calendar for November

November 03, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 3, approved the welfare schemes’ schedule.

Addressing the media after the meeting, I&PR Minister Ch. Venu Gopal Krishna said the Cabinet decided to undertake another public awareness campaign on YSR Aarogyasri for one month from November 15 to help people download the Aarogyasri App and educate them about the free treatment being provided for various ailments at the listed hospitals.

Aarogya Suraksha

The Cabinet discussed the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme. As many as 11,700 camps had been organised under the programme so far in which 6.4 crore medical tests were conducted. More than 8.72 lakh eye tests were conducted under the programme. Surgeries were performed on 11,300 people and glasses distributed to more than 5.22 lakh patients, he said.

“The Chief Minister suggested that all the Ministers actively participate in the Arogya Suraksha programme that would be organised from January 1 again,” he added.

The Cabinet approved the welfare calendar for November following which Rythu Bharosa, Vidya Deevena and Kalyanamasthu funds would be disbursed on November 7, 28 and 30 respectively. A special programme would be conducted on November 15 for distribution of assigned and Inam lands with ownership rights, and for waiver of loans availed of people from the SC Corporation for purchase of lands.

The Cabinet also decided to provide exemption to the displaced persons of the Polavaram project and also to the beneficiaries of house sites under the Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu in Visakhapatnam district from payment of stamp duty, registration fee and user charges.

Dialysis research centre

The Cabinet also decided to establish a dialysis research centre and super-specialty hospital at Markapuram and fill 21 posts in the Nephrology Department in the Markapuram Medical College, he said.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the proposal to provide Group-I post to table tennis player Saket Mineni. The government would also provide 1,000 square yards land to Vangapandu Vijaya Lakshmi, wife of folk artiste Vangapandu Prasada Rao, at Narava in Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district, the Minister said.

The Cabinet gave the green signal to appoint experts for training the students in future skills in 6,790 government high schools with the support and guidance of the engineering colleges in the vicinity, he said.