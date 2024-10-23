Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves taking back prime land allotted to Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the proposal to take back the 15 acres of prime land allotted to the Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham at Pendurthi at a throwaway price, as the institution expressed its intention to use these lands for commercial usage. The previous YSRCP government had allotted these lands at just ₹1 lakh per each acre, which has a market value of up to ₹225 crore, the Cabinet said. The lands spread across survey numbers 102, 102/2 and 103 at Pendurthi.

Addressing a press conference after attending the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, a Group of Ministers, including Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies), Kollu Ravindra (Mines), Vangalapudi Anitha (Home) and Kolusu Parthasarathy (Information and Public Relations), said the YSRCP government had allotted the lands and subsequently made amendments through GO MS No. 343 on November 29, 2021, GO MS No 64 on February 8, 2022 and GO MS No. 47 on February 6, 2024, allowing the institution to use these lands for commercial purposes.

Mr. Parthasarathy said that the Cabinet made it clear that the government would never give the precious lands at throwaway price for commercial use of any institution or company in the State. It said that if the Sarada Peetham was really using it for the intended purpose of conducting Veda Pathasala, then it would be allowed, but the Peetham wanted to use it for commercial purposes.

The Cabinet also instructed the officials concerned to verify the allegations that the Saradha Peetham had violated permits and constructed buildings in Tirupati.