ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves proposal reinstating original jurisdiction of APCRDA

Updated - November 06, 2024 07:28 pm IST - AMARAVATI 

The Cabinet also gives its nod to construction of 189-km Outer Ring Road for Amaravati capital city

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on November 6, 2024 (Wednesday) approved a proposal to reinstate the original jurisdiction of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) with an extent of 8,352.69 Sq. Km.

ADVERTISEMENT

Certain areas in Sattenapalli, 92 villages of six mandals in Palnadu district, and 62 villages of five mandals in Bapatla district were brought under the APCRDA.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for construction of a 189-km Outer Ring Road (ORR) for the Amaravati capital city. It would connect all the National Highways, State Highways and others through radial roads. The Central government had already approved the ORR proposal.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Minister of Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said the government would connect the ORR with all the ports, airports, industrial corridors, economic corridors, and others for faster development of the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He accused the previous YSRCP government of destroying Amaravati for five years. “The NDA government is now focusing on developing the capital city,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US