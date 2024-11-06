 />
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves proposal reinstating original jurisdiction of APCRDA

The Cabinet also gives its nod to construction of 189-km Outer Ring Road for Amaravati capital city

Updated - November 06, 2024 07:28 pm IST - AMARAVATI 

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on November 6, 2024 (Wednesday) approved a proposal to reinstate the original jurisdiction of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) with an extent of 8,352.69 Sq. Km.

Certain areas in Sattenapalli, 92 villages of six mandals in Palnadu district, and 62 villages of five mandals in Bapatla district were brought under the APCRDA.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for construction of a 189-km Outer Ring Road (ORR) for the Amaravati capital city. It would connect all the National Highways, State Highways and others through radial roads. The Central government had already approved the ORR proposal.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Minister of Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said the government would connect the ORR with all the ports, airports, industrial corridors, economic corridors, and others for faster development of the State.

He accused the previous YSRCP government of destroying Amaravati for five years. “The NDA government is now focusing on developing the capital city,” he added.

Published - November 06, 2024 07:27 pm IST

