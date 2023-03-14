Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves New Industrial Policy 2023-27, A.P. Inland Waterways Authority gets nod

March 14, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet, in a meeting held at the Secretariat on March 14 (Tuesday), approved the New Industrial Policy 2023-27 and gave its nod for the establishment of Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority and Amalapuram Urban Development Authority with its jurisdiction over 120 villages and 11 mandals spanning over 897 square kilometres. The Cabinet also resolved to move the Andhra Pradesh Milk Procurement (Enforcement of Safety and Standards) Bill-2023 to ensure the protection of interests of farmers and consumers.

Besides, it resolved to extend the Scheduled Castes’ Sub-Plan by 10 years and reduce the tenure of the chairperson posts of BC, SC, minorities and women commissions from three to two years, with a provision for their extension by two terms.

The Cabinet also decided to make an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Education Act, 1982 for raising the age of retirement of teaching and non-teaching staff of aided and private educational institutions from 60 to 62 years.

Briefing the media about the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Information and Public Relations and BC Welfare Ch. Venugopala Krishna said that it was decided to disburse the social security pensions for March on April 3 as April 1 was an RBI holiday and April 2 happened to be Sunday. The government will move the AP Public Service Delivery Guarantee Bill 2023 in the Assembly.

The Cabinet decided to move draft Bills in the Assembly for making amendments to the A.P. Commission for Scheduled Tribes Act, 2019, to appoint assistant welfare officers in social welfare hostels through a cluster approach, each cluster comprising three mandals. The proposal of setting up an agriculture, horticulture and veterinary science college at Pulivendula also got the Cabinet nod, the Minister said.

The Cabinet also gave clearance for the allotment of 79 acres for laying a four-lane road to the Kadapa steel plant and 30 acres for water pipelines to the steel manufacturing plant.

Night watchmen for govt. schools

It decided to appoint night watchmen with a monthly salary of ₹6,000 in 5,388 government high schools through the parents’ committee. The salaries of watchmen would be paid from the toilets maintenance fund.

The Cabinet resolved to make amendments to A.P. Dotted Lands Upgrading, Resettlement and Registration Ordinance 2023, A.P. Advocate Welfare Fund Act of 1987 and the Excise Act. It approved the proposed e-stamping in registration services and gave the green signal for amending the Endowments Act, 1987 to facilitate the appointment of one Nayi Brahmin in all temple committees.

In response to a question if Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his intention to start working from Visakhapatnam in July instead of by the Telugu New Year Ugadi as openly stated by him earlier, Mr. Venugopala Krishna said that the Chief Minister would move to the Port City at the earliest. However, the Minister did not give any timeframe for the shifting.