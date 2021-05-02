Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh bypoll | YSR Congress leads in bypoll to Tirupati LS seat

SPSR Nellore District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu oversees the arrangement for counting of votes polled in the by-election for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, at the D.K.Government Degree College for Women in Nellore on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The ruling YSR Congress has established a clear lead of over 14,000 votes after the first round of counting in the by-election to the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

YSRC candidate M Gurumurthy polled 28,547 votes while the TDP's Panabaka Lakshmi secured 14,451 in the first round, according to the Election Commission on Sunday.

BJP nominee K Ratna Prabha, a retired IAS officer, managed 2,300 votes while the Congress' Chinta Mohan got 375.

By-election for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, held on April 17, was necessitated by the death of the YSRC's Balli Durgaprasad in September 2020.

