ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Byelection for four Sarpanches, 31 Wards members conducted peacefully in Godavari region

August 19, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - ELURU/BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The byelection to the four Gram Sarpanches and 31 Panchayat Ward Members was conducted peacefully in the Godavari region on Saturday. A minor dispute between the two groups was prevented by the police in the Eluru district, where the polling was held for the three Sarpanches and 21 Ward Members.

In West Godavari district, the total poll percentage was 79.20 in the bypoll conducted for one Sarpanch and 10 Ward Members, said Collector P. Prasanthi. The results have been declared on Saturday evening and the winners received the certificates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US