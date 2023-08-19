Andhra Pradesh: Byelection for four Sarpanches, 31 Wards members conducted peacefully in Godavari region

August 19, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - ELURU/BHIMAVARAM

The byelection to the four Gram Sarpanches and 31 Panchayat Ward Members was conducted peacefully in the Godavari region on Saturday. A minor dispute between the two groups was prevented by the police in the Eluru district, where the polling was held for the three Sarpanches and 21 Ward Members.

In West Godavari district, the total poll percentage was 79.20 in the bypoll conducted for one Sarpanch and 10 Ward Members, said Collector P. Prasanthi. The results have been declared on Saturday evening and the winners received the certificates.