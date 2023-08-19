HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Byelection for four Sarpanches, 31 Wards members conducted peacefully in Godavari region

August 19, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - ELURU/BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The byelection to the four Gram Sarpanches and 31 Panchayat Ward Members was conducted peacefully in the Godavari region on Saturday. A minor dispute between the two groups was prevented by the police in the Eluru district, where the polling was held for the three Sarpanches and 21 Ward Members.

In West Godavari district, the total poll percentage was 79.20 in the bypoll conducted for one Sarpanch and 10 Ward Members, said Collector P. Prasanthi. The results have been declared on Saturday evening and the winners received the certificates.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.