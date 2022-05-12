Andhra Pradesh: Buy handlooms, support weavers, says Roja

May 12, 2022 19:11 IST

‘Summer Sari Mela’ opened at new ‘APCO Celebrations’ showroom

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja on Thursday urged people to extend their support to handloom weavers by buying their products available in latest designs and at affordable prices.

Speaking after inaugurating “Summer Sari Mela” organised at the newly-inaugurated “APCO Celebrations” showroom on Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road here, she said the 10-day event till May 22 had under one roof the famous weaves of Polavaram, Mangalagiri, Venkatagiri, Madhavaram and Uppada zari saris and there was also a 35 % discount on them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said the government had introduced Nethanna Nestham under which an annual financial assistance of ₹24,000 was given to weavers who owned a loom. The scheme was aimed at providing continuous work to the weavers, she said.

APCO Chairman Chillapalli Venkata Nagamohan Rao, Managing Director Chadalawada Nagarani and others were present.