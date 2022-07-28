Andhra Pradesh: Burglar, wanted in 150 cases, nabbed in Chittoor

SP Y. Rishant Reddy displaying gold jewelry after arrest of a Guntur-based accused wanted in 150 cases, in Chittoor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

July 28, 2022 01:29 IST

The Chittoor police on Wednesday apprehended a inter-State thief, involved in 150 cases of chain-snatching and housebreaks, while he was moving suspiciously at a forest stretch on the outskirts of Chittoor.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media here that following a series of complaints about chain-snatchings and housebreaks in several parts of Chittoor district, a special team was formed with personnel from Chittoor, Karvetinagaram circles.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party rushed to the forest location and apprehended the accused, identified as Tiruveedula Mahesh (33) of Sitangar locality of Guntur city. The SP said that during investigation, it was found that the accused was involved in over 150 criminal cases in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

About 400 grams of stolen gold jewelry were recovered from him.

The SP said that Mahesh, addicted to liquor and other vices, would zero in on locked houses before executing his strategy.

3 youth nabbed

The Chittoor-II Town police on Wednesday arrested three youth, hailing from Arakkonam of Tamil Nadu, and seized 15 high-end motorbikes worth ₹20 lakh from them.

A special party that was probing the cases involving theft of bikes in and around Chittoor, took the trio – Naveen, Balaji, and Ashwin - in their early 20s. It is observed that the trio was also involved in the lifting of bikes in several places in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

In another case, the Karveti Nagaram police on Wednesday arrested one Chalampalayam Nagaraju(27) of Vilasam village of Karveti Nagaram mandal and seized gold jewelry worth about ₹5 lakh and a motorbike from his possession.

The accused was in the habit of spotting lonely and old women in the fields, scaring them, beating them, and stealing the gold chains from them.