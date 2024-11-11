ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Budget will benefit all sections of people, says JSP leader

Published - November 11, 2024 07:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

‘The coalition government is keen to implement promises given to people during the election’

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party leader Gurna Ayyalu on Monday hailed the State government’s Budget saying that it would benefit people of all sections and ensure development of backward regions. In a press note, he said that TDP-JSP-BJP government was keen to implement promises given to the people during the election.

Mr. Ayyalu alleged that the previous YSRCP government had completely ignored the development and present government was keen to utilise ₹2.94 lakh crore in a systematic way for the progress of the State.

‘Complete irrigation projects’

Meanwhile, CPI Vizianagaram district assistant secretary Bugata Ashok alleged that the government failed to mention about the issues of Vizianagaram district in the Budget. He asked the government to take steps for the completion of pending irrigation projects and revival of sugar and jute factories in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US