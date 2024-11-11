Andhra Pradesh Budget will benefit all sections of people, says JSP leader

Jana Sena Party leader Gurna Ayyalu on Monday hailed the State government’s Budget saying that it would benefit people of all sections and ensure development of backward regions. In a press note, he said that TDP-JSP-BJP government was keen to implement promises given to the people during the election.

Mr. Ayyalu alleged that the previous YSRCP government had completely ignored the development and present government was keen to utilise ₹2.94 lakh crore in a systematic way for the progress of the State.

‘Complete irrigation projects’

Meanwhile, CPI Vizianagaram district assistant secretary Bugata Ashok alleged that the government failed to mention about the issues of Vizianagaram district in the Budget. He asked the government to take steps for the completion of pending irrigation projects and revival of sugar and jute factories in the district.