Andhra Pradesh Budget reflects aspirations of all sections of people, say legislators

The Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25, introduced by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, reflects the aspirations of all sections of the people, and has laid a path for development of the State, observed legislators during discussions in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Budget has also given impetus to the developmental goals outlined in the election manifesto of the NDA, the MLAs observed.

Initiating a debate on the Budget, TDP MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has given priority to Polavaram and other irrigation projects, construction of the capital city of Amaravati, infrastructure development, and promotion of investments. He alleged that the previous YSRCP government had neglected Polavaram, destroyed Amaravati, ignored investments and industrial sector, and failed to create employment for the youth.

Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar alleged that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had mortgaged government assets, pledged excise revenue for the coming 25 years, resorted to extra-budgetary borrowings, taken loans at exorbitant interests at the cost of the public exchequer, and pushed the State’s finances into a crisis in the last five years.

Reflecting on the performance of the NDA government in the past five months, Paruchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao said that Mr. Naidu was able to attract investments through his vision and leadership qualities. “Mr. Naidu succeeded in ensuring ₹65,000 crore investments from Reliance Industries. Another major commitment has been from TCS to establish a campus in Visakhapatnam. The State government has set itself a goal of generating more than 20 lakh jobs in the next five years, as promised during the elections,” Mr. Sambasiva Rao said.

Other members including Valmiki Parthasarathi, M.S. Raju, Arimilli Radha Krishna, S. Vijaya Kumar, Dr. V.M. Thomas, Chadalavada Aravinda Babu and Kalava Srinivasulu participated in the first day of discussions on the Budget.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav introduced the Budget on Monday (November 11), and the debate on it began on Wednesday, which will continue on Thursday as well.