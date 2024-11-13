 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Budget reflects aspirations of all sections of people, say legislators

It has given impetus to the developmental goals outlined in the NDA’s election manifesto, say MLAs on the first day of discussion

Published - November 13, 2024 08:10 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25, introduced by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, reflects the aspirations of all sections of the people, and has laid a path for development of the State, observed legislators during discussions in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Budget has also given impetus to the developmental goals outlined in the election manifesto of the NDA, the MLAs observed.

Initiating a debate on the Budget, TDP MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has given priority to Polavaram and other irrigation projects, construction of the capital city of Amaravati, infrastructure development, and promotion of investments. He alleged that the previous YSRCP government had neglected Polavaram, destroyed Amaravati, ignored investments and industrial sector, and failed to create employment for the youth.

Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar alleged that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had mortgaged government assets, pledged excise revenue for the coming 25 years, resorted to extra-budgetary borrowings, taken loans at exorbitant interests at the cost of the public exchequer, and pushed the State’s finances into a crisis in the last five years.

Reflecting on the performance of the NDA government in the past five months, Paruchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao said that Mr. Naidu was able to attract investments through his vision and leadership qualities. “Mr. Naidu succeeded in ensuring ₹65,000 crore investments from Reliance Industries. Another major commitment has been from TCS to establish a campus in Visakhapatnam. The State government has set itself a goal of generating more than 20 lakh jobs in the next five years, as promised during the elections,” Mr. Sambasiva Rao said.

Other members including Valmiki Parthasarathi, M.S. Raju, Arimilli Radha Krishna, S. Vijaya Kumar, Dr. V.M. Thomas, Chadalavada Aravinda Babu and Kalava Srinivasulu participated in the first day of discussions on the Budget.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav introduced the Budget on Monday (November 11), and the debate on it began on Wednesday, which will continue on Thursday as well.

Published - November 13, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / budgets and budgeting / state budget and tax

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.