Andhra Pradesh Budget: ‘Priority given to law and order,’ says State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

“The allocation of nearly ₹8,500 crore to the Home Department in the Budget indicates the commitment of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in strengthening the law and order and police forces in the State,” observed Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, in an interview with The Hindu on Monday (November 11, 2024), after presenting the Budget by the Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav.

Ms. Anitha observed that, “For the past five years, former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy neglected the Home Department and we did not see allocation of huge funds for strengthening.”

She said that in the past five years, gross neglect of the police force severely impacted its morale and operational efficiency. The Home Minister said that the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been giving priority for the Law and Order and hence allocated funds. She said that the, “The key initiatives include the establishment of four new IR Battalions in Srikakulam, Chittoor, Prakasam, and Rajahmundry. 300 women helpdesks. Establishing Cyber Crime Police Station sin each district. 13 Fast Track NDPS Courts are being established to expedite narcotics cases.”

She said that the government has been showing a strong commitment to rebuilding a modernized, responsive, and capable police force, ensuring safety and social stability across the State.

The Home Minister said that, “Budget has been allocated for completing construction of Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds training in Visakhapatnam/ Vizianagaram. In fact, the central government has been funding for the Greyhounds. It is about Rs. 229 crore worth project, and the amount was not released for this by the previous government.”

On this occasion, Ms. Anitha said that the government is also prioritising the establishment of Andhra Pradesh Police Academy at Gannavaram.