Andhra Pradesh: Budget misleading and lacks transparency, alleges TDP

March 17, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

The TDP termed the Budget for 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy as “misleading” and as one that “lacks transparency” during a general discussion on it in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

“The government tried to manipulate with the numbers by showing exaggerated revenue. It is surprising to see that there is a sudden increase of 22% in the revenues. The Budget reveals that the government is going to take more loans,” said Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Parchur MLA.

“The government is expecting about ₹45,000 crore revenue from sale of liquor, VAT on petrol, electricity charges and taxes on Stamps and Registration, which is nothing but exploiting the common man,” he said.

A majority of the Budget would go towards revenue expenditure, and there were meagre allocations for capital expenditure.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao further observed that in the last four years, the government had allocated more than ₹61,000 crore for various irrigation projects, but spent only ₹20,000 crore. “When it comes to road infrastructure, the government has given limited priority by spending only 46% of the actual allocation,” he added.

“The government has admitted that it availed of debts completely as mentioned in the previous Budgets. It is, however, yet to clear more than ₹1 lakh crore pending bills pertaining to various works in the last four years. In addition, the government has been availing of loans from various corporations without the consent of the Assembly. This is nothing but misleading the public, which will lead to a financial crisis in the future,” Mr. Sambasiva Rao said.

On the promises made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP MLA said, “The ban on liquor promised in phases has not been implemented. Similarly, the issue of Special Category Status (SCS) has not been taken up with the Centre.”