Andhra Pradesh Budget | Rajendranath Reddy presents YSRCP govt. maiden budget

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister B. Rajendranath Reddy presented the YSRCP government's maiden Budget in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Here are the updates:

1.55 pm

Rs.200 crore has been allocated for the development of Visakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor.

Rs.500 crore has been alloted for Chief Minister’s Development Fund; Rs.500 crore for infrastructure development in the capital region Amaravati; Rs.375 crore towards the State’s share of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Rs. 50 crore has been granted for establishment of a research centre at Palasa in Srikakulam district to find a lasting solution to the kidney diseases in Uddhanam region.

1.50 pm

Interest-free loans amounting to Rs.648 crore will be given to urban self-help groups.

Rs.73 crore has been allocated for Chief Minister’s Call Centre. On the day he was sworn in the Chief Minister promised to set a call centre linked to the CMO, in which people can complain about lack of service or give feedback welfare schemes.

1.45 pm

Nearly Rs.4,965 crore has been allocated for fee reimbursement scheme for students from the economically weaker sections pursuing medicine, engineering and other professional courses.

Rs.937 crore given for Law Department; Rs.100 crore allocated for paying ex-gratia to the kin of farmers who end their lives.

Rs.3,020 crore for higher education and Rs.72 crore for Real-Time Governance.

1.40 pm

Rs.110 crore has been given for setting up labs in the districts where the quality of farm inputs will be tested.

Rs. 200 crore has been alloted for welfare of handloom weavers.

The Finance Minister gives Rs.9,495 crore for the revenue department and Rs.1,900 crore for animal husbandry

1.30 pm

The Budget allocates Rs.1,280 crore for YSR Housing scheme. Rs.1,740 crore has been given for YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

YSR Housing scheme envisages building free homes for the poor in 1.50 cents of land per beneficiary. The government plans to hand them over by Ugadi in April next year. The beneficiaries will get title deed of the land.

The NTR Vaidya Seva scheme has been revamped as YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

The Budget gives Rs.2,13 crore for pensions to the physically challenged, Rs.410 crore for welfare of the fishermen community and Rs.29770 crore for secondary education.

1.15 pm

Amaravati-Anantapur expressway project gets Rs.100 crore for and Rs.65 crore allocated social security schemes in the capital region.

Finance Department gets nearly Rs.46,860 crore

Rs.2,000 crore for disaster management, Rs.12,800 crore for social security pensions, Rs.1,010 crore for general administration department

1.10 pm

More allocations

Rs.100 crore alloted for advocates' welfare, Rs.250 crore for Kadapa steel plant and Rs.150 crore for smart cities

Rs.11,400 crore for medical, health and family welfare; Rs.13140 crore for irrigation and Rs.455 crore for IT sector

The State has modified crop insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana as YSR-PMFBY and alloted Rs.1,163 crore for it.

The Budget has proposed Rs.7,270 crore for welfare of backward classes, and Rs.3,020 crore for higher education

1.05 pm

‘Amma Vodi' scheme

Rs.6,455 crore has been alloted for ‘Amma Vodi' scheme. As per the scheme every mother who sends her child to school will get an annual financial assistance of Rs. 15,000. Mothers of children studying up to Intermediate classes are eligible for the scheme. Students of government schools, tribal welfare schools and private intermediate colleges will be eligible, provided they come under 'White' ration card.

The Budget has proposed Rs.15,000 for Scheduled Castes’ sub-plan and Rs.1,077 crore for mid-day meals in schools.

1.00 pm

YSR Rythu Bharosa

YSR Rythu Bharosa that provides input assistance to farmers holding land upto five acres is a flagship scheme of the government. Rs.8,750 crore has been alloted for this scheme.

Rs.200 crore has been set aside for digging agricultural borewells free of cost and Rs.100 crore will be used for farm mechanisation.

Rs.4,525 crore has been allocated for providing nine-hour free power supply to farmers.

In all, the agriculture sector gets Rs.18,330 crore.

12.50 pm

A market stabilization fund of Rs.3,000 crore will be set up. It is proposed to cover all crops irrespective of the minimum support prices.

The Civil supplies department Home have been alloted Rs 4429 crore and Rs 7461 crore respectively.

The Budget has allocated Rs.41 crore for encouraging inter-caste marriages.

12.47 pm

Revival of APSRTC

The debt-ridden Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will get Rs.1,000 crore financial assistance. Rs.500 crore has been additionally alloted to APSRTC towards the reimbursement of subsidies given by it to passengers.

The Budget has allocated Rs.574 crore for industrial incentives and Rs.250 crore for creating infrastructure in industrial estates.

Another Rs.50 crore has given for buying new buses.

12.45 pm

Power sector gets Rs 6861 crore.

Mr. Reddy says Rs. 1140 crore interest-free loans will be provided to DWCRA groups. He allots Rs.700 crore for the establishment of ‘village secretariats’.

Rs. 2000 crore alloted for the welfare of Kapu community.

12.42 pm

AgriGold scandal victims

Rs.1,150 crore has been allocated towards the State government’s assistance to victims of AgriGold scandal.

The scandal that rocked the southern States was about the collapse of a Collective Investment Scheme originating in Vijayawada that led to over three lakh customers duped. A fast track court was set up by the erstwhile TDP government, but the YSRCP alleged that they weren't sufficient. In fact, justice to AgriGold victims was one of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's poll promise.

12.40 pm

‘Navaratnalu’, which were YSR Congress Party’s nine major election promises, gets significant allocations.

‘YSR Rythu Bharosa’ is on top of the agenda. The scheme seeks to provide input assistance of Rs. 50,000 in four equal installments of Rs. 12,500 to farmers holding up to five acres.

12.30 pm

Finance Minister Reddy is presenting his first budget amounting to Rs. 2,27,974 crore with a revenue expenditure Rs. 1,80,475 crore, capital expenditure Rs.32,293 crore, Rs.1,778 crore revenue deficit and Rs.35,260 crore fiscal deficit; Rs.8,994 crore provided for interest payments

12.22 pm

Achieving Special Category Status, bringing Godavari river waters to Srisailam, and constructing steel plant at Kadapa and are among the priorities of the government, Finance Minister B. Rajendranath Reddy says as he reads his maiden Budget.

State’s outstanding liabilities put at ₹2.61 lakh crore

Presenting a White Paper of Andhra Pradesh's economy, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the total outstanding liabilities were ₹2.61 lakh crore. Of this, ₹1.97 lakh crore was public debt and the remaining ₹63,520 crore was on public account.

Farmers welfare

Even before the Budget, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a calamity relief fund with a corpus of Rs. 2,000 crore to provide compensation for the crop loss caused by drought and cyclones.

He has also announced a provision of Rs. 1 crore to each MLA, irrespective of the party affiliation, for addressing the drinking water problem in their respective constituencies.