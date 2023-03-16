Andhra Pradesh: Budget is far from reality, alleges Payyavula Keshav

March 16, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Kesav said the Budget presented in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy did not reflect the ground reality, and that it was nothing but a compilation of concocted data.

The revenue deficit, which was ₹13,898 crore when the TDP came to power in 2014, ballooned to ₹1.10 lakh crore. The expenditure on irrigation projects and other priority sectors had come down drastically over the last four years. Much of what had been spent during the period went towards clearing the pending bills.

The expenditure used to be 95% of the allocations made during the TDP term compared to not more than 50% now, Mr. Keshav said, and pointed out that it was stated in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that the State government failed to account for a whopping ₹86,000 crore claimed to have been spent by it since the year 2019.

Addressing the media, Mr. Kesav said the government owed an explanation for the negligible increase in revenues if its assertion that the GSDP growth rate had been consistently above the national average was true.

The aquaculture sector plunged into a crisis due to various factors, and the worldwide exports came to a standstill as a result, but the Andhra Pradesh government claimed to have achieved an impressive growth in that too.

‘Capital expenditure plummets’

The overall capital expenditure belied the people’s expectations. It was 12.18% during the TDP term, but had since come down to 6.77%.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a capitalist geared up to lift curtains on a ‘çash war’ against the opposition parties, but people will go by performance rather than falling in his trap,” Mr. Keshav said.

There were many sordid things in the Budget, for which Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible, he added.