Andhra Pradesh Budget is deceptive, says Buggana Rajendranath

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) termed the State budget for the year 2024-25 as “highly deceptive”, claiming it had no proper allocations to meet its tall promises and was started on a negative note, signalling what is in store in the coming days.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Monday, former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that the Budget is disappointing as the people who were eagerly waiting for the Super Six promises to be fulfilled failed to note any proper allocations for the same.

“The State government presented a budget with a total outlay of ₹2.95 lakh crore for the year 2024-25. It was just ₹41,000 crore more than the previous year’s budget. If the total outlay stands at ₹2.95 lakh crore, how will the government fulfill the much-publicised Super Six schemes?” he asked.

“Be it Talliki Vandanam, free bus travel for women or Annadata Sukhibhava, allocations are not tangible in the budget. A meagre amount for Deepam scheme can be seen which was pegged at ₹1.50 crore as against the required funds of ₹895 crore. The yawning gap indicates the level of deception,” Mr. Rajendranath said.

“How can the government implement its welfare schemes with an increase in budget allocation of only ₹24,000 crore? For Annadata Sukhibhava, the allocation is meagre and it seems the State is largely dependent on Central funding. The budget also does not have any mention of the ₹3,000 unemployment stipend as promised,” he claimed.

“Their own budget documents now show the loan component as ₹6.46 lakh crore. But during electioneering, the figure was exaggerated to over ₹14 lakh crore by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan and BJP-AP president D. Purandeswari in order to mislead voters,” Mr. Rajendranath alleged.