ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh budget for 2023-24 on March 16; Assembly session till March 24 

March 14, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly decided to conduct the Budget session till March 24 and to have the budget for financial year 2023 4 presented on March 16. 

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam chaired the meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ministers Buggana Rajendranath (Finance and Legislative Sffairs), Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Energy) and Jogi Ramesh (Housing), Government Chief Wip Mudunuri Prasada Raju and whip G. Srikanth Reddy and TDP’s deputy flood leader K. Atchannaidu.

The meeting resolved to move the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address on March 15. There will be legislative business on Saturday (March 18) and Sunday (March 19) also. March 22 has been declared a holiday on account of Ugadi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US