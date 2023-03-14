March 14, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly decided to conduct the Budget session till March 24 and to have the budget for financial year 2023 4 presented on March 16.

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam chaired the meeting, which was attended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ministers Buggana Rajendranath (Finance and Legislative Sffairs), Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Energy) and Jogi Ramesh (Housing), Government Chief Wip Mudunuri Prasada Raju and whip G. Srikanth Reddy and TDP’s deputy flood leader K. Atchannaidu.

The meeting resolved to move the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address on March 15. There will be legislative business on Saturday (March 18) and Sunday (March 19) also. March 22 has been declared a holiday on account of Ugadi.