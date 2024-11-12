Andhra Pradesh Budget: CM Chandrababu Naidu thanked for prioritising water resource projects

Lanka Dinakar, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh 20-Point ProgrammeCommittee, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for prioritising water resource projects in the 2024-25 State Budget. A special focus has been placed on the Veligonda Project, said to be the lifeline of the drought-prone western Prakasam district, he observed on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) here at the Secretariat.

The government allocated ₹16,075 crores to irrigation projects, emphasizing the completion of pending initiatives like Polavaram, Veligonda, Galeru-Nagari, Handri-Neeva, and Thotapalli, he added. These projects aim to fulfill agricultural, drinking water, and industrial needs of the State.

Veligonda is set to irrigate 3.36 lakh acres in Prakasam district, provide drinking water to 15 lakh people in fluoride-affected regions, and supply resources for industrial hubs like Kanigiri and Donakonda. A total of ₹582 crores has been allocated for the projects in Prakasam district for this year, with ₹400 crores directly assigned for Veligonda.

The Polavaram project, seen as the State’s lifeline, and Veligonda have been recognised for their pivotal roles in transforming Andhra Pradesh’s water management landscape. Mr. Dinakar commended the leadership of Chief Minister Naidu and Ministers Payyavula Keshav, Nimmala Rama Naidu and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy for securing these allocations.

The State plans to fully complete the Veligonda Project by 2026-27, ensuring irrigation for over 4 lakh acres across Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa districts while providing drinking water to 23 lakh people.