Andhra Pradesh Budget: Allocation for health and family welfare sees a marginal rise

March 16, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The budgetary allocation for health and family welfare for the 2023-24 financial year has been increased to ₹15,882 crore from ₹7,352 crore in the 2019-20 financial year. The allocations, however, increased marginally when compared to that of 2022-23 fiscal. The revised estimate for 2022-23 fiscal year has been put at ₹13,298 crore. 

According to the Budget document tabled by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on March 16 (Thursday), the allocations to the sector were ₹11,043 crore during 2021-22 financial year, and ₹9,366 crore in 2020-21 fiscal.

The allocation for the Naadu-Nedu hospitals has been increased to ₹2,214 crore from ₹807  crore (revised estimate) during the last fiscal. The revised estimate for 2019-20 fiscal year was ₹84 crore.

The allocation for Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health care Trust has been put at ₹2,400 crore. The revised estimate for 2022-23 fiscal was ₹2,000 crore. Similarly, the RE for 2021-22 was ₹1,758 crore and ₹1,024 crore for 2020-21 fiscal. It was ₹1,305 crore for 2019-20 financial year for the Aarogyasri scheme. 

The allocations for other schemes are ₹6,373 crore for the next financial year. It was Rs. 6,122 crore during 2022-23 fiscal. The allocations were ₹3,479 crore (RE) during 2019-20 and ₹4,015 crore in 2020-21 financial year.

