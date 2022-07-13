Andhra Pradesh: BSP accuses police of harassing Dalit youth

Memorandum submitted to Vizianagaram Collector

Memorandum submitted to Vizianagaram Collector

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders on Wednesday demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government must take action against the police personnel who allegedly harassed and registered false cases against the Dalit youths who objected disrespect to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Ravulapalem of Konaseema district.

The BSP leaders including district in-charge Soru Sambayya, Somu Rambabu, Arji Shivaprasad, Kommu Somulu and Karu Gowri submitted a memorandum to Collector A. Suryakumari.

“Some people used plates carrying pictures of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Ravulapalem. Some Dalit youths lodged police complaints alleging disrespect to the Father of Constitution. Instead of taking action against the culprits, the police registered cases against the youths. It is highly deplorable,” said Mr. Sambayya.

The issue would be brought to the notice of the National Commission for Scheduled Caste, if justice is not delivered o the Dalit youths, said Mr. Sombabu.

Mr. Sambayya said that the BSP MPs would be requested to raise the issue in the next session of Parliament.