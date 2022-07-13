Andhra Pradesh: Bring more procedures under Aarogyasri from August 1, CM tells officials

Roll out the family doctor concept in a phased manner from August 15, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on the health sector, at his Camp Office on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to increase the number of procedures ailments covered under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme and make them available from August 1.

Addressing a review meeting on the health sector at his Camp Office on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that the family doctor concept be rolled out from August 15 in a phased manner.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised on equipping the village clinics and PHCs with digital video connectivity, apart from providing virtual bank accounts to the Aarogyasri beneficiaries in order to directly credit the amount into their accounts.

He said that hospitals should take consent and declaration forms before admitting the patients, and furnish full details of the treatment given at the time of their discharge, including the assistance provided by the government.

‘Check bribes’

He also ordered the authorities to enclose toll-free number ‘14400’ or ‘104’ in the declaration form to facilitate the raising of complaints of additional fee or bribery.

Further, he ordered that the officials curb the menace of bribery in ‘108’ and ‘104’ services and display the ACB toll-free numbers on the vehicles.

COVID-19 situation

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials to speed up the process of COVID-19 vaccination, especially for those aged above 60, as the duration of precaution dose was reduced.

In this regard, the officials informed him that the situation was completely under control as only a few cases were getting registered.

They informed that only 69 people were admitted to hospital and all of them were recovering. Nearly, 87.15% of the people were given the precaution dose. Similarly, 99.69% of the people between 15 and 17 years were administered two doses and 98.93% of those aged between 12 and 14 were given both the doses.

Recruitments in hospitals

Taking stock of the recruitment of staff in hospitals, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to complete the process by the end of July, and insisted that there be an adequate number of doctors and staff in all the health care institutions, from the PHCs to teaching hospitals. Officials said that 40,476 posts had been filled so far.

Health Minister V. Rajani, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Principal Secretary M. Ravichandra, Director of Health and Family Welfare J. Nivas, Special Secretary (medical and health) G.S. Naveen Kumar, Aarogyasri CEO V. Vinay Chand, AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation Vice-Chairman D. Muralidhar Reddy, AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner V. Vinod Kumar, and Director (medical and health - drugs) Ravi Shankar were present.