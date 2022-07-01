Andhra Pradesh: Brahmotsavams to be organised from September 27 in the open

‘Garuda Seva’ is on October 1 and ‘Rathotsavam’ on October 4

After a gap of two years, devotees will be allowed to congregate along the ‘mada’ streets to witness the proceedings, says TTD official.

The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara this year will be organised in all its grandeur and magnificence from September 27 to October 5.

The two-time daily procession of the deity on various ‘vahanams’, which forms the core part of the nine-day religious carnival, will be a highlight, and devotees will be allowed to congregate along the ‘mada’ streets encircling the temple to witness the proceedings.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting with the heads of various departments presided over by TTD Executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy here on Friday.

Briefing the media later, Mr. Dharma Reddy said elaborate arrangements were made for the grand conduct of the festival to be celebrated in the open after a gap of two years.

The previous years saw the festival being confined to the inner portals of the temple complex owing to the pandemic.

He said the grand spectacle would take off with ‘Dwajarohanam’ on September 27 and conclude with ‘Chakrasnanam’ on October 5.

“The pilgrim crowd is expected to be unusually high on the auspicious ‘Garuda Seva’ on October 1, as it coincides with the third Saturday of Tamil ‘Peratasi’ month. While the procession of the golden chariot is scheduled on October 2, the ‘Rathotsavam’ will be observed on October 4,” the TTD official said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagamohan Reddy would make the customary presentation of the ‘silk vastrams’ on September 27, soon after the ‘Dwajarohanam’ ceremony scheduled between 5.45 p.m. to 6.15 p.m.

‘No privileged darshan’

The privileged darshan facility for the senior citizens, special citizens, and parents with infants would be temporarily discontinued, and no recommendations would be entertained during the festival period, he said.

“However VIPs arriving in person will be extended the privileges to which they are eligible,” he added.

Reiterating the total ban of plastic atop the town, Mr. Dharma Reddy urged people to carry non-plastic water bottles along with them.

Booking of cottages

While 50% of the cottages would be made available online, the remaining would be under ‘current booking’ across the TTD counters on first come, first served basis. Also, there shall be no online booking of cottages between September 30 and October 2, he added.

He said the festival would be telecast live on SV Bhakti Channel, and assured that every visiting pilgrim would be provided food free of cost and drinking water facility.