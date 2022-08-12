Andhra Pradesh braces to tackle flood as Godavari inches close to third warning level

Six teams of NDRF, SDRF personnel were deployed in the most affected pockets in the Godavari region and tri-State borders

T. Appala Naidu
August 12, 2022 12:47 IST
An inter-ministerial team inspects a banana plantation damaged during the July flash flood of the Godavari river in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Godavari flood level is inching close to the third warning level to hit the entire Godavari delta and the tribal pockets on the Andhra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh borders upstream Polavaram irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh. 

At 8 a.m. at Bhadrachalam, the water level was 52.50 feet. The third warning will be issued at the level of 53 feet. “The flood water at Bhadrachalam will reach Dowleswaram within 23 hours”, predicts AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

Also Read
First warning issued at Prakasam Barrage 

At Polavaram, the flood water level was 13.78 meters. The inflow is 14.73 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton at Dowleswaram, from where the same quantity of flood water is being discharged. The ban on fishing in the Godavari remains in force as fisherfolk attempt to get a good catch during the flood. 

In an official release, APSDMA has stated; “Three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deputed at Kunavaram, P. Gannavaram and Jangareddigudem. The 60-men team is on the alert to press into the service”.

As many as 118 personnel from the State Disaster Response Force have also been deployed for the relief and rescue operations at V.R. Puram, Ainavalli and Mummudivaram in the Godavari region.

From Chhattisgarh’s end, the Sabari river remains in spate, flooding the Chintoor agency between Chintoor and V.R.Puram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

