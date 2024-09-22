Andhra Pradesh boy from Tadepalligudem, Nazeeruddin Shaik, is Telugu Indian Idol Season- 3 winner

ADVERTISEMENT

In a proud moment for Andhra Pradesh, 19-year-old Nazeeruddin Shaik from Tadepalligudem has emerged as the winner of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3. His captivating performances throughout the competition earned him the title and a cash prize of ₹10 lakh.

Mr. Nazeeruddin recently cleared his CA intermediate examinations and also received an opportunity to lend his voice to Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie, OG. His remarkable journey to victory is characterised by consistent excellence, which endeared him to both the audience and the judges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anirudh Suswaram secured second place, winning ₹3 lakh, while G.V. Shri Kerthi claimed third place with a prize of ₹2 lakh. The show, which concluded after nearly 26 weeks of fierce competition, was judged by Thaman S, Geetha Madhuri, and Karthik, all of whom said that this season showcased extraordinary talent.

Nazeeruddin was born on November 2, 2004, in Tadepalligudem. His father, Shaik Baji, is a motor mechanic, and his mother, Madeena Beebi, died a year ago. His sister, Vahida Rehman, has stepped in to support him after their mother’s passing.

Mr. Nazeeruddin’s musical journey was shaped by his maternal grandparents, Kasim Saheb and Fatima Bee. The latter, a carnatic music guru, played a pivotal role in cultivating his talent. He grew up listening to the iconic songs of Ghantasala, which ignited his dedication to music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his victory, Mr. Nazeeruddin shared, “My music journey began when I was just four years old. My grandfather Kasim and his sister, whom I affectionately call Nani, introduced me to this world. She enrolled me in carnatic music lessons while my grandfather taught me the nuances of cinematic music. Having sung for Ghantasala, his admiration for him has never wavered. For 47 years, he has honoured Ghantasala’s memory by observing his death anniversary in our village, Tadepalligudem. Thanks to my grandfather’s efforts, a statue of Ghantasala stands in our village,” he says.

He says winning the title of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 is a key milestone, and “Performing in front of Thaman, Geetha Madhuri and Karthik was an honour. Their feedback, along with lessons from my fellow contestants, has shaped my growth as a singer. I aim to be a leading musician in the industry while pursuing a career in finance, “ he says.

The competition began with over 15,000 aspiring singers, showcasing immense talent throughout the season.

After rigorous eliminations and public voting across 28 episodes, the competition culminated in a final showdown featuring the top five contestants: Anirudh Suswaram, Skanda, Keerthana, Sri Keerthi, and Nazeeruddin.

The blockbuster finale streamed on September 20-21, 2024, celebrated the remarkable journeys of these talented singers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.