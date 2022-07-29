Andhra Pradesh: Both YSRCP and TDP ruined Amaravati, alleges Somu Veerraju  

July 29, 2022 18:56 IST

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three-capital plan has only made matters worse, says the State BJP president

BJP State president Somu Veerraju launched the party’s week-long ‘Manam - Mana Amaravati Sankalpa Yatra’,at Undavalli Centre, near here, here on Friday favouring development of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The yatra will culminate in a public meeting at Thullur on August 7.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Veerraju alleged that the TDP government earlier and and the YSRCP dispensation now had failed in constructing what had been projected as a global city.

“In fact, both these parties have ruined what could have been transformed into a vibrant city, for which they owe an explanation to the people,” the BJP leader said.

Making matters worse, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had mooted the three capitals plan with an “intention to delay the development of Amaravati,” he alleged.

“The result of his thoughtless proposal is conspicuous,” he added.

“YSRCP would not have come to power had N. Chandrababu Naidu continued his alliance with the BJP.”Somu VeerrajuBJP State president

Observing that the YSRCP would not have come to power had former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu continued his alliance with the BJP, Mr. Veerraju said the TDP president apparently walked into “Mr. Jagan’s trap.”

He said vast tracts of fertile land were pooled during the TDP term, but the capital city project made little progress.

‘Funds squandered’

The Central government had so far given ₹7,500 crore for the development of Amaravati, which was declared a Smart City, he said.

“The money has been squandered away by the successive governments,” he alleged.

Mr. Veerraju demanded that the YSRCP government create infrastructure in Amaravati and develop it as the State’s capital in tune with the commitment given to the farmers who had parted with their lands for the purpose and the people at large, and in compliance with the A.P. High Court’s ruling that the State had no “legislative competence to change, bifurcate, or even trifurcate the capital.”

Mr. Veerraju expressed regret that several Central government institutions had been given land in Amaravati but to no avail as the project was put on the backburner.

He said the Centre was committed to fulfilling what it had promised to Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation.

State’s finances

Ridiculing YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s claim that the State’s financial position was better than that of the Union government, Mr. Veerraju questioned, “If that is the case, what has prevented the State government from constructing the capital city.”

On the Polavaram irrigation project, Mr. Veerraju wondered how could the YSRCP government seek approval for the revised cost of more than ₹55,000 crore after having alleged that the expenditure had been blown out of proportion by the TDP government.

The Centre would give its clearance, but it needed to look into the accounts the YSRC government was bound to submit, he observed.

“But the State government will not submit the necessary details as, like its predecessor, is treating the national project as an ATM (any time money),” he alleged.